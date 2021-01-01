Dark Sky by Apple
Wind:
2
m/s
↑
Humidity:
68
%
Dew Pt:
14
˚
UV Index:
0
Visibility:
16
km
Pressure:
1008
hPa
20˚ Partly Cloudy.
Feels Like:
20˚
Low:
12˚
High:
26˚
Rain tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Rain tomorrow through next Friday.
Today
12˚
26˚
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
12˚
4am
→
26˚
1pm
5:04am
8:21pm
Rain
0.81
mm
More Details
Sat
13˚
22˚
Rain starting in the afternoon.
13˚
4am
→
22˚
10am
5:04am
8:22pm
Rain
17.2
mm
More Details
Sun
12˚
21˚
Possible light rain in the morning.
12˚
12am
→
21˚
2pm
5:03am
8:23pm
Rain
4.7
mm
More Details
Mon
11˚
23˚
Possible light rain in the evening.
11˚
5am
→
23˚
12pm
5:02am
8:23pm
Rain
2.6
mm
More Details
Tue
13˚
20˚
Rain throughout the day.
13˚
5am
→
20˚
12pm
5:02am
8:24pm
Rain
8
mm
More Details
Wed
12˚
18˚
Light rain until evening.
12˚
12am
→
18˚
12pm
5:01am
8:25pm
Rain
3.8
mm
More Details
Thu
12˚
21˚
Overcast throughout the day.
12˚
5am
→
21˚
2pm
5:01am
8:26pm
Rain
2.1
mm
More Details
Fri
12˚
21˚
Possible light rain in the afternoon and evening.
12˚
4am
→
21˚
12pm
5:00am
8:27pm
Rain
4.1
mm
More Details
Explore the weather in the past or future:
Time Machine
